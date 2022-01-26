Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Business

Union calls 1%/year pay increase offer for U.S. refinery workers 'ridiculous'

1 minute read

A United Steelworkers flag flies outside the Local 1299 union hall in Ecorse, Michigan, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

HOUSTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union (USW) called a 1% per year pay increase offered by lead oil industry negotiator Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N) "ridiculous," according to a message sent to members on Wednesday and seen by Reuters.

"We didn't work from home during the pandemic. We showed up and kept our facilities running," the Steelworkers said in the message about the pay offer that would give 30,000 U.S. refinery and chemical plant workers a 1% pay increase for each of three years under the contract the two sides are negotiating ahead of a Feb. 1 deadline.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters