Union Pacific quarterly profit up 2% on price hikes

A Union Pacific rail car is parked at the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP Rail) Toronto Yard in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada March 20, 2022. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) posted a 2% rise in its second-quarter profit on Thursday, benefiting from price hikes, even as lingering supply-chain snags and staffing shortages continued.

The company benefited from sustained price hikes amid a strong demand environment for automotive and intermodal shipments, which helped it offset a blow from supply chain snags, labor shortages and higher fuel prices in the reported quarter. read more

Union Pacific's operating ratio, a key profitability metric, worsened to 60.2% from 55.1%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The company expects its full-year operating ratio to come in at 58%, down from its prior outlook of 55%.

Union Pacific's net income rose to $1.83 billion, or $2.93 per share, in the second quarter, from $1.79 billion, or $2.72 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose to $6.27 billion from $5.50 billion.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.