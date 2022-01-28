Union rejects pay offer in U.S. refinery worker contract talks -sources

A United Steelworkers flag flies outside the Local 1299 union hall in Ecorse, Michigan, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

HOUSTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union (USW) rejected a pay increase offered by lead oil company negotiator Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N) in talks for a agreement covering U.S. refinery workers, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The offer was for a 4% pay increase over three years for 30,000 refinery and chemical plant workers represented by the union, the three sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.