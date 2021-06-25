United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble to retire at month-end

United Auto Workers (UAW) acting president Rory Gamble speaks to Reuters from his office in Southfield, Michigan, U.S. November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

June 25 (Reuters) - United Auto Workers (UAW) said on Friday President Rory Gamble will retire at the end of June after steering the union through a multi-year federal corruption investigation.

Gamble, 65, took charge of the 400,000-strong labor union in late 2019 from Gary Jones, who was ousted for embezzling union funds and was later sentenced to 28 months in jail.

A UAW spokesman said the executive board began meeting this afternoon over naming a successor to Gamble, who will retire a year before he completes his tenure.

Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

