Universal Beijing Resort to reopen on June 15

People pose in front of a sign of the Universal Beijing Resort, following its closure amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, during the Labour Day holiday in Beijing, China May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Diviggiano

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - The Universal Beijing Resort said on its official WeChat account on Tuesday that it would reopen on June 15, capping the number of visitors at no more than 75% of capacity.

The resort includes a CityWalk, two hotels and the Universal Studios theme park. It was closed for COVID-19 pandemic controls on May 1.

Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue

