Universal Music reports higher than expected core profit helped by strong sales

July 26 (Reuters) - Universal Music Group (UMG.AS), the label representing Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake, on Wednesday posted a higher second-quarter core profit margin, helped by strong growth in recorded music and merchandising.

Its quarterly margin on adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 21.9%, up from 20.0% a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 16.4% to 590 million euros ($653 million), higher than a company-provided consensus of 547 million euros.

($1 = 0.9030 euros)

