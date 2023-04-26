Universal Music sales edge higher helped by recorded music earnings

Illustration shows Universal Music Group logo
Universal Music Group logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

April 26 (Reuters) - Universal Music Group (UMG.AS), the label representing Drake and Taylor Swift, on Wednesday posted higher first-quarter sales, helped by growth in recorded music and music publishing.

Revenue in the first quarter was 2.45 billion euros ($2.71 billion), up from the 2.20 billion euros posted in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9046 euros)

Reporting by Olivier Sorgho. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next