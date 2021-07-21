Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Upbeat earnings, recovery optimism lift Wall Street at open

People wearing face masks walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

July 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly results from companies including Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola reignited optimism about the health of corporate America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 45.0 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 34556.96. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 8.1 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 4331.13​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 9.9 points, or 0.07%, to 14508.747 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

