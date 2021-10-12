Skip to main content

Business

Factbox: Upcoming coupon payments by Chinese property developers

1 minute read

Security personnel keep watch at an entrance to the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) on Tuesday missed its third round of bond payments in three weeks, intensifying market fears over contagion involving other property developers as a wall of debt payment obligations come due in the near term. read more

Following is a list of total coupon payments due for high-yield U.S. dollar bonds issued by Chinese property firms, by month, through March 2022, according to Refinitiv data:

Following is a list of upcoming coupon payments for high-yield U.S. dollar bonds issued by Chinese property firms through the end of October, according to Refinitiv data:

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

