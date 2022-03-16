1 minute read
UPS to make service adjustments in China due to COVID curbs
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 16 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) said late on Tuesday it expects to make temporary service adjustments in some areas in Mainland China due to measures implemented by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19.
"We are closely monitoring the situation and continually making adjustments to our service schedule to minimize the service impacts during this challenging period," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.