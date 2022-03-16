UPS to make service adjustments in China due to COVID curbs

The company logo for United Parcel Service (UPS), is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 16 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) said late on Tuesday it expects to make temporary service adjustments in some areas in Mainland China due to measures implemented by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and continually making adjustments to our service schedule to minimize the service impacts during this challenging period," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru

