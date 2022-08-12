UPS pilots ratify contract for two-year extension

United Parcel Service (UPS) vehicles are seen at a facility in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Aug 12 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc's (UPS.N) pilots ratified a two-year contract extension with the world's largest package delivery company, the union representing the pilots said on Friday.

The contract, which covers more than 3,000 pilots of the company, is a short-term extension that will provide for improvements in compensation and retirement benefits.

UPS did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The new agreement extends the term of the contract until Sept. 1, 2025, the Independent Pilots Association (IPA) said.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

