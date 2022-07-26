UPS beats profit estimates on higher-paying customers

A UPS delivery van is driven long a city street in Garden Grove, California, U.S., March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake

July 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as the largest U.S. parcel carrier focused on more lucrative shipments to offset cooling e-commerce delivery growth.

As domestic deliveries started to recede, delivery firms such as UPS and FedEx Corp (FDX.N) pivoted to higher-paying small businesses and enterprise customers to drive volumes and earnings.

Since taking charge of UPS in June 2020, Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome has pushed the company to adopt a "better, not bigger" strategy, which prioritizes lucrative deliveries over volume.

E-commerce shipments fell from pandemic highs as COVID safety protocols lifted and shoppers reprioritized spending due to higher rent, food and fuel costs.

The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

Atlanta-based UPS posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.29 per share, ahead of analysts' estimate of $3.16, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 5.7% to $24.76 billion, beating estimates of $24.63 billion.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.