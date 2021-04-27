Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
A United Parcel Service (UPS) employee checks his vehicle at a UPS diesel fuel pump facility in Los Angeles, California July 22, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

United Parcel Service topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the world's biggest parcel delivery company benefited from a surge in online purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its shares up 6%.

UPS has been experiencing a boom in e-commerce deliveries as consumers staying at home during the pandemic order everything from exercise bikes to sofas.

Rival Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) last month raised its medium-term financial targets, predicting that the boom in ecommerce driven by the coronavirus outbreak would continue and world trade would gradually recover.

UPS, which is also delivering COVID-19 vaccines, said revenue in its U.S. domestic unit rose 22.3%, led by growth from small- and medium-sized businesses.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.77 per share.

Total revenue rose 27% to $22.9 billion, beating estimates of $20.49 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

