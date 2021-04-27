BusinessUPS revenue tops estimates as pandemic drives e-commerce deliveries
United Parcel Service
UPS has been experiencing a boom in e-commerce deliveries as consumers staying at home during the pandemic order everything from exercise bikes to sofas.
Rival Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) last month raised its medium-term financial targets, predicting that the boom in ecommerce driven by the coronavirus outbreak would continue and world trade would gradually recover.
UPS, which is also delivering COVID-19 vaccines, said revenue in its U.S. domestic unit rose 22.3%, led by growth from small- and medium-sized businesses.
Excluding items, the company earned $2.77 per share.
Total revenue rose 27% to $22.9 billion, beating estimates of $20.49 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
