U.S. to ban imported Russian alcohol, seafood -source

Fishermen of the Maltat fish-breeding and fish-canning complex pull a net containing fish at the Sisim Gulf of the Yenisei River outside the village of Primorsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Siberia, Russia, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - The United States will ban imports of Russian alcohol and seafood, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday, in another action to impose costs on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. President Biden will announce the ban as part of his scheduled 10:15 a.m. (1515 GMT) remarks at the White House announcing new actions targeting Russia, the source said.

Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Susan Heavey, editing by Tim Ahmann

