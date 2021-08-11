Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

TransDigm enters fray with potential $9.7 bln bid for Meggitt

1 minute read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Meggitt said on Wednesday it got a preliminary proposal from U.S. rival TransDigm Group (TDG.N) to acquire the British engineering company at 7.03 billion pounds ($9.74 billion), days after it agreed on a bid from Parker-Hannifin (PH.N).

Meggitt said the possible offer from TransDigm of 900 pence per Meggitt share was preliminary and non-binding in nature. The potential offer topped an 800 pence per share proposal from engineering company Parker last week. read more

The London-listed company said it continued to unanimously back the Parker offer, adding that it would also review Transdigm's proposal.

($1 = 0.7214 pounds)

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 2:32 PM UTCU.S. consumer price increases slow in July, signs inflation peaked

U.S. consumer prices increases slowed in July even as they remained at a 13-year high on an annual basis and there were tentative signs inflation has peaked as supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic work their way through the economy.

BusinessU.S. calls on OPEC and its allies to pump more oil
BusinessEXCLUSIVE Fed's Barkin: U.S. "closing in" on taper, but could still take a few months
BusinessAnalysis: Peak OPEC? Climate-focused production shift to pile pressure on pact
BusinessWendy's boosts sales forecast, bets on revamped breakfast menu