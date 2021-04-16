Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Stacks of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln on the five-dollar bill currency are seen at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

U.S bond funds attracted a massive amount of money in the week ended April 14 as bond yields dropped on easing worries over higher inflation and amid strong demand for 30-year bonds in this week’s auction.

According to Refinitiv data, U.S. bond funds received an inflow of $10.2 billion, though it was about 30% less than in the previous week.

The data showed investors put $4.2 billion into U.S. taxable bond funds, and $2.4 billion into U.S municipal bond funds.

U.S. Treasury yields dropped this week, helped by the release of U.S. consumer prices data which showed inflation was not rising wildly, giving the Federal Reserve ample room to keep policy loose. read more

U.S. equity funds received $2.1 billion worth of inflows, as the S&P 500 index (.SPX) and the Dow Jones index (.DJI) hit record highs this week, buoyed by optimism over strong second-quarter earnings.

Analysts expect profits for S&P 500 firms to jump 25% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data, which would be the strongest performance for the quarter since 2018.

U.S. tech funds received $1.1 billion, the highest among other sectors, followed by the industrial sector funds obtained $474 million.

On the other hand, U.S. money market funds saw an outflow of $28.3 billion, the biggest since December last year.

