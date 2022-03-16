1 minute read
U.S. and Britain to start trade, investment talks next week - WSJ
March 16 (Reuters) - The United States and the United Kingdom have agreed to start talks next week to deepen trade and investment ties, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
The allies are expected to discuss collaboration on easing supply-chain congestion, decarbonizing their economies, promoting digital trade, supporting domestic workforces and labor rights, the newspaper said citing U.S. and UK officials.
Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru
