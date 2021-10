Shipping containers are unloaded from a ship at a container terminal at the Port of Long Beach-Port of Los Angeles complex, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal budget deficit shrank in September to $62 billion from $125 billion in the year-earlier period and was the smallest budget gap since January 2020. Reporting by Dan Burns Editing by Paul Simao Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.