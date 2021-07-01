Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

U.S. CBO projects 2021 deficit at $3 trillion, sees stronger growth

1 minute read

Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. government's budget deficit will decline slightly to about $3 trillion in fiscal 2021 despite higher coronavirus aid spending, the Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday, citing a stronger rebound in economic growth and tax revenues compared to previous forecasts.

The CBO said in updated forecasts that it expects GDP growth to reach 7.4% in 2021, based on fourth-quarter comparisons, tapering off to 3.1% growth in 2022 and 1.1% growth in 2023.

The fiscal 2020 budget deficit hit a record $3.129 trillion due to coronavirus aid programs and a severe drop in economic activity after COVID-19 lockdowns.

Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 5:59 PM UTCOnline brokerage Robinhood reveals revenue surge in IPO filing

Robinhood Markets Inc, the online brokerage at the center of Wall Street's recent retail trading frenzy, revealed a huge surge in revenue on Thursday as it set the stage for one of the most anticipated stock market listings of the year.

BusinessU.S. labor market recovery gaining steam; worker shortages an obstacle
BusinessS&P 500 begins second half of 2021 at new peak as labor market heals
Business130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%
BusinessBets ramping up for lower Treasury yields in the second half of 2021