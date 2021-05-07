Skip to main content

BusinessU.S. Chamber calls for end to $300-a-week jobless aid to ease labor shortage

Signage is seen on the Chamber Of Commerce Building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday said the federal government should end the $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit in President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package to ease a labor shortage that limited hiring in April.

"The disappointing jobs report makes it clear that paying people not to work is dampening what should be a stronger jobs market," the Chamber's chief policy officer Neil Bradley said in a statement, adding that unfilled positions threaten to slow economic recovery.

"Based on the Chamber’s analysis, the $300 benefit results in approximately one in four recipients taking home more in unemployment than they earned working," Bradley said.

