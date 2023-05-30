US closely scrutinizing export requests to China -Commerce Dept















WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - The U.S Commerce Department is closely scrutinizing requests to send items to China and last year denied or took no action on 26%, a senior official said in written Senate testimony released on Tuesday.

Commerce Department official Thea Rozman Kendler said in written testimony for a Senate Banking Committee hearing Wednesday that in 2022 the department reviewed 5,064 export and re-export license applications and about 26% were denied or returned without action.

