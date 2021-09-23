Skip to main content

Business

U.S. Commerce chief says further action will be taken on Huawei if necessary

1 minute read

A Huawei logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday the Biden administration will take further action against Chinese telecoms firm Huawei (HWT.UL) if necessary, even as some Republican lawmakers have pressed the administration to do more.

In a Reuters interview, Raimondo was asked about Huawei and recounted how she told Republican lawmakers in January "that I wouldn’t be soft and now the proof’s in the pudding -- we haven’t been. They shouldn’t worry."

Huawei was added to the U.S. Entity List in May 2019. Raimondo said the list "is a really powerful tool in our toolbox, and we will use it to the fullest extent possible to protect American national security."

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 8:10 PM UTC

Fed's Powell opens door to tougher regulations as renomination decision looms

Even as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell predictably dodged the latest question over his future as head of the central bank, his signal of openness to Democratic demands for tougher regulation of Wall Street under a new regulatory chief may assuage what critics see as a weak point in his leadership.

Business
Lawmakers, air industry call for new action on unruly passengers
Business
Analysis: Climate and COVID cast shadow over jet demand outlook
Business
New demographic data shows continued divide at Amazon
Business
Indexes close up more than 1% as investors assess Fed news