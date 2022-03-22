U.S. Commerce chief says has nothing to report on steel talks

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 1, 2022. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday she had no news to report on negotiations with Britain over U.S. steel tariffs, despite reports that she will meet with UK Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan to finalize a deal to resolve the long-running trade dispute.

Raimondo made the comment to reporters following a meeting on Capitol Hill.

Reporting by David Shepardson

