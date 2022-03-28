Skip to main content
U.S. Commerce Department says it will investigate solar imports from four Asian countries

The Department of Commerce building is seen in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials will investigate whether imports of solar energy equipment from four Southeast Asian nations are circumventing tariffs on goods made in China, the Commerce Department said on Monday.

Reporting by Nichola Groom Editing by Chris Reese

