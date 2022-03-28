1 minute read
U.S. Commerce Department says it will investigate solar imports from four Asian countries
March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials will investigate whether imports of solar energy equipment from four Southeast Asian nations are circumventing tariffs on goods made in China, the Commerce Department said on Monday.
Reporting by Nichola Groom Editing by Chris Reese
