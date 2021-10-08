Skip to main content

Business

U.S. commerce secretary says no denying supply chain is a problem

1 minute read

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a Reuters interview at the Department of Commerce in Washington U.S., September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Friday that incremental improvements could be seen regarding supply chain disruptions but that the impact would continue into next year.

"There's a lot of work left to do," Raimondo said on CNBC. "We're making slow improvement. But there's no denying that it's a problem. I think we're going to be feeling these effects for well into 2022."

"It is disruptive, and that's why we have to stay focused."

Reporting by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 1:55 PM UTC

Fewer school jobs, worker shortages restrain U.S. employment in September

The U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in nine months in September amid a drop in hiring at schools and worker shortages, but ebbing COVID-19 cases and the end of generous unemployment benefits could boost employment gains in the months ahead.

Business
Consumer goods companies walk a tightrope as inflation surges
Business
Wall Street subdued after September jobs miss
Business
IMF board to debate Georgieva's future, with some backing from Europe -sources
Business
EU questions Microsoft rivals over Teams integration in Office