Factbox: U.S. companies raise product prices to tackle wage, raw material inflation

July 23 (Reuters) - A slew of major U.S. companies — reeling from the impact of high prices of raw materials, increased labor expenses, and supply-chain woes — are raising prices of their products as demand for several goods rebound with a reopening of the economy.

Below are the comments from U.S. companies on their efforts to counter an inflationary environment:

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.