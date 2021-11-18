Business
U.S. confident on developing business framework with Indo-Pacific partners: Commerce chief
1 minute read
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United States is confident about developing a framework with Indo-Pacific partners to strengthen business and workforce, U.S. Commerce secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday.
Raimondo said in a teleconference call that the framework was not envisioned as typical free trade deal, and must be inclusive, flexible so many countries can participate.
Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by John Geddie
