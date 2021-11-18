U.S. confident on developing business framework with Indo-Pacific partners: Commerce chief

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during a press briefing held by White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United States is confident about developing a framework with Indo-Pacific partners to strengthen business and workforce, U.S. Commerce secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday.

Raimondo said in a teleconference call that the framework was not envisioned as typical free trade deal, and must be inclusive, flexible so many countries can participate.

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by John Geddie

