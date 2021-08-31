U.S. consumer confidence drops to six-month low in August

Shoppers carry bags of purchased merchandise at the King of Prussia Mall, United States' largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence fell to a six-month low in August as concerns about soaring new COVID-19 infections as well as higher inflation dampened the outlook for the economy.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 113.8 this month, the lowest since February, from 125.1 in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index falling to 124.0.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Peter Graff

