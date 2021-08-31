Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Macro Matters

U.S. consumer confidence drops to six-month low in August

1 minute read

Shoppers carry bags of purchased merchandise at the King of Prussia Mall, United States' largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence fell to a six-month low in August as concerns about soaring new COVID-19 infections as well as higher inflation dampened the outlook for the economy.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 113.8 this month, the lowest since February, from 125.1 in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index falling to 124.0.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Macro Matters

Macro Matters · 2:10 PM UTC

U.S. consumer confidence drops to six-month low in August

U.S. consumer confidence fell to a six-month low in August as concerns about soaring new COVID-19 infections as well as higher inflation dampened the outlook for the economy.

Macro Matters
India not to be impacted by U.S. Fed's likely liquidity taper - govt official
Macro Matters
Canada's economy posts surprise contraction in Q2 amid election campaign
Macro Matters
UAE top banks' profits set to improve as provisioning eases -Moody's
Macro Matters
Indian economic growth leaps in April-June despite pandemic curbs