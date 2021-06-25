Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

U.S. consumer spending takes a breather in May

1 minute read

Shoppers carry bags of purchased merchandise at the King of Prussia Mall, United States' largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending was unchanged in May, likely as shortages hurt purchases of goods like motor vehicles, but the supply constraints helped to boost inflation.

The Commerce Department said on Friday that the unchanged reading in consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, followed an upwardly revised 0.9% jump in April. Consumer spending was previously reported to have increased 0.5% in April.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 10:44 AM UTCU.S. inflation likely to remain elevated for up to four years - BofA

BofA expects U.S. inflation to remain elevated for two to four years, against a rising perception of it being transitory, and said that only a financial market crash would prevent central banks from tightening policy in the next six months.

BusinessS&P, Nasdaq futures at peaks ahead of crucial inflation report
BusinessU.S. consumer spending takes a breather in May
BusinessGlobal equity funds see biggest weekly inflows in 2 months - Lipper
BusinessShareholders oust Toshiba board chairman in major win for Japan governance