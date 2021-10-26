Skip to main content

Business

U.S. consumer watchdog eyeing Big Tech, lending competition as recovery unfolds - testimony

1 minute read

Signage is seen at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, will tell lawmakers on Wednesday that agency is the mortgage market and aims to minimize foreclosures of American homeowners, according to his prepared testimony.

As he lays out an ambitious agenda before the House Financial Services panel, Chopra will monitor anticompetitive practices and ensure 'greater competitive intensity' in consumer lending.

The agency will also sharpen enforcement focus on firms that repeatedly violate consumer finance laws and better oversee big tech as it gains greater control over money flow raises.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Pete Schroeder in Washington, D.C.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

