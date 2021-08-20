U.S. dollar net long bets slip in latest week -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. dollar net longs slid in the latest week, according to Reuters calculations and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position declined to $1.06 billion in the week ended Aug. 17, from $3.08 billion in the previous week. U.S. dollar positioning has been net long for five straight weeks after staying net short for 16 months.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound and Swiss franc, as well as the Canadian and Australian dollars.

In a broader measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the greenback posted a net long position of $796 million, down from $2.993 billion the previous week.

Despite the dip in U.S. dollar net long positioning, the greenback remained supported overall by Delta coronavirus variant concerns and expectations that the Federal Reserve could taper asset purchases under its quantitative easing program by the end of the year.

The dollar this week posted a 1% gain, the most in two months.

"Overall dollar positioning still remains relatively noncommittally small bullish," Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank, wrote in a report after the CFTC data.

"The strong performance in the U.S. dollar in the Wednesday to Friday period, not covered in the data in this report, would nevertheless suggest next week's figures will see a move in the U.S. dollar position in the opposite direction," he added.

The largest positioning change was in the euro, with net longs rising to 57,640 contracts this week, from 33,857 previously.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin net shorts fell to 726 contracts, in the week ended Aug. 17, from net short contracts of 1,104 the previous week. This week's bitcoin shorts were the smallest since late March 2020.

Bitcoin continues to recover from the doldrums of the past few months. On Friday, it hit a three-month high of $49,163.98 . From a six-month low hit in June, bitcoin has gained 67% of its value against the dollar.

Still the prospect of increased regulatory scrutiny globally has cast a somewhat dark shadow on bitcoin's outlook and the overall crypto sector.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

$7.211 billion

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

$-8.436 billion

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

$-0.399 billion

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

$-0.758 billion

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

$-0.211 billion

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

$3.651 billion

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

$0.478 billion

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

$0.016 billion

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.