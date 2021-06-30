Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. dollar share of global FX reserves rises to 59.5% in Q1

A picture illustration shows U.S. 100-dollar bank notes taken in Tokyo August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/File Photo

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund edged up to 59.5% in the first quarter of the year, from 58.9% in the previous quarter, IMF data showed on Wednesday.

The greenback remains the largest-held currency reserve by global central banks.

The euro's share, meanwhile, fell to 20.6% in the first three months of the year, compared with a 21.3% share in the last quarter of 2020.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

