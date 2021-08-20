Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

U.S. equity funds see a big jump in weekly inflows -Lipper

1 minute read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds secured their biggest inflow in nearly two months in the week to Aug. 18, boosted by optimism over corporate profits and a rebound in the U.S. economy.

Data from Lipper showed U.S. equity funds lured inflows of $13.28 billion in the week, compared with just $2.4 billion in the previous week.

U.S. value funds attracted $3.88 billion, the biggest in five months, while U.S. growth funds faced outflows worth $2.42 billion.

Fund flows into U.S. equities bonds and money market

"Growth equity funds redemption heightened, resulting in a reversal to 'value over growth' for the first time since June," said Jefferies in a report.

U.S. large-cap funds took the lion's share of inflows, obtaining $7.74 billion, while mid-cap and small-cap funds witnessed outflows.

U.S. stock indexes touched a fresh peak earlier this week, driven by positive earnings. However, they dropped later deterred by weak retail sales data. read more

Meanwhile, U.S. bond funds saw inflows worth $6.07 billion, though it was 25% less than the previous week.

Fund flows into U.S. growth and value funds
Flows into U.S. equity sector funds

U.S. short and intermediate investment-grade funds pulled a net $3.3 billion, while U.S. municipal and government debt funds received $1.5 billion.

U.S. money market funds also received inflows worth $10.8 billion, marking a second consecutive inflow.

Flows into U.S. bond funds
Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 11:56 AM UTC

The electric vehicle boom is pay-dirt for factory machinery makers

The investment surge by both new and established automakers in the electric vehicle market is a bonanza for factory equipment manufacturers that supply the highly automated picks and shovels for the prospectors in the EV gold rush.

Business
Fed's Kaplan says watching delta, may need to adjust views

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Friday he was watching carefully for any economic impact from the Delta variant of the coronavirus and might need to adjust his views on policy "somewhat" should it slow economic growth materially.

Business
Deere lifts 2021 forecast on solid demand for farm, construction equipment
Business
Wall St edges higher at open on tech boost
Business
Nvidia's $40 bln deal for ARM likely set for lengthy review