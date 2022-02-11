Skip to main content
US equity funds see biggest inflow in six weeks

2 minute read

FILE PHOTO - Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds lured massive inflows in the week to Feb. 9 as upbeat earnings reports and signs of easing tensions in Ukraine boosted risk appetite.

Refinitiv data showed U.S. equity funds drew $14.2 billion in their biggest weekly purchase since Dec. 29, in contrast to outflows witnessed in the previous three weeks.

Fund flows: US equities bonds and money market funds

During the week, investors took comfort from an upbeat earnings performance from U.S. companies including Amazon.com Inc , KFC-parent Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N), and Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH.O), which eased concerns over rising bond yields. read more

Of the 358 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far, 81% beat the consensus net income estimates, Refinitiv data showed.

U.S. large cap funds drew $9.44 billion in net buying, the most in eight weeks, mid-cap funds attracted $0.65 billion, while small-caps witnessed outflows of $2.38 billion.

U.S. value funds gained inflows of $784 million, the biggest in three weeks, and growth funds saw net selling of $595 million after a weekly inflow in the previous week.

Fund flows: US growth and value funds

Among sector funds, financials attracted $1.66 billion, marking the biggest inflow in four weeks, while utilities lured $802 million in net buying.

Technology, health care and materials sector funds posted outflows of $640 million, $447 million and $409 million respectively.

Fund flows: US equity sector funds

U.S. bond funds saw outflows for a fifth straight week, worth $2.8 billion, although a 35% drop over the previous week.

Investors sold U.S. taxable bond funds of $2.37 billion in a fifth successive week of net selling, while outflows form municipal bond funds eased to a four-week low of $12 million.

U.S. high yield and, short/intermediate investment-grade funds, both witnessed outflows for a fifth consecutive week, worth $2.13 billion and $1.63 billion respectively. Loan participation funds lured $2.23 billion in net buying.

Fund flows: US bond funds

Investors sold inflation protected-funds for a third successive week, worth $1.21 billion.

Meanwhile, U.S. money market funds witnessed outflows of $33.49 billion, nearly twice compared with the previous week.

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

