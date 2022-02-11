US equity funds see biggest inflow in six weeks

FILE PHOTO - Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds lured massive inflows in the week to Feb. 9 as upbeat earnings reports and signs of easing tensions in Ukraine boosted risk appetite.

Refinitiv data showed U.S. equity funds drew $14.2 billion in their biggest weekly purchase since Dec. 29, in contrast to outflows witnessed in the previous three weeks.

Fund flows: US equities bonds and money market funds

During the week, investors took comfort from an upbeat earnings performance from U.S. companies including Amazon.com Inc , KFC-parent Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N), and Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH.O), which eased concerns over rising bond yields. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Of the 358 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far, 81% beat the consensus net income estimates, Refinitiv data showed.

U.S. large cap funds drew $9.44 billion in net buying, the most in eight weeks, mid-cap funds attracted $0.65 billion, while small-caps witnessed outflows of $2.38 billion.

U.S. value funds gained inflows of $784 million, the biggest in three weeks, and growth funds saw net selling of $595 million after a weekly inflow in the previous week.

Fund flows: US growth and value funds

Among sector funds, financials attracted $1.66 billion, marking the biggest inflow in four weeks, while utilities lured $802 million in net buying.

Technology, health care and materials sector funds posted outflows of $640 million, $447 million and $409 million respectively.

Fund flows: US equity sector funds

U.S. bond funds saw outflows for a fifth straight week, worth $2.8 billion, although a 35% drop over the previous week.

Investors sold U.S. taxable bond funds of $2.37 billion in a fifth successive week of net selling, while outflows form municipal bond funds eased to a four-week low of $12 million.

U.S. high yield and, short/intermediate investment-grade funds, both witnessed outflows for a fifth consecutive week, worth $2.13 billion and $1.63 billion respectively. Loan participation funds lured $2.23 billion in net buying.

Fund flows: US bond funds

Investors sold inflation protected-funds for a third successive week, worth $1.21 billion.

Meanwhile, U.S. money market funds witnessed outflows of $33.49 billion, nearly twice compared with the previous week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.