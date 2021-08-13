Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. equity funds see their third successive weekly inflow- Lipper

U.S. One dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds saw their third successive money inflows in the week to Aug. 11, boosted by strong second-quarter earnings, positive economic data and passage of an infrastructure bill.

Data from Lipper showed U.S. equity funds had attracted inflows worth $2.67 billion in the week.

About 73% of U.S. firms have beaten analysts' profit estimates in the second quarter, posting an average growth of 130% so far, according to Refinitiv data.

U.S. growth funds had inflows worth $1.1 billion after seeing outflows in the previous week, while outflows from U.S. value funds reduced sharply.

Among sector funds, financial sector funds lured a net $1.4 billion, the biggest weekly inflow in over two months.

U.S. stock indexes climbed higher this week, helped by the U.S. Senate's passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. The bill, which now heads to the House of Representatives, could provide the nation's biggest investment in decades in roads, bridges, airports and waterways. read more

Meanwhile, U.S. bond funds pulled investments worth a net $8.05 billion, a 23% increase over the previous week.

U.S. inflation-protected funds obtained $535 million, which was their third consecutive inflow. On the other hand, U.S. mortgage funds faced outflows worth $552 million, which was their sixth straight week of net selling.

U.S. money market funds received inflows of $10.2 billion in the week, underscoring lingering coronavirus concerns.

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

