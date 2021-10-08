Skip to main content

Business

U.S. fed funds futures fully price in rate hike by December 2022 after payrolls

1 minute read

The Federal Reserve building is set against a blue sky in Washington, U.S., May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Futures on the federal funds rate, which track short-term interest rate expectations, on Friday has priced in a quarter-point tightening by the Federal Reserve either by November or December next year despite a U.S. payrolls report that came in way below expectations.

The fed funds market showed a more than 94% chance of a rate hike by November 2022, fully pricing that scenario in December next year. That was more or less the same before the release of the payrolls report.

Data showed that the U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by just 194,000 jobs last month, underwhelming forecasts for an increase of 500,000 new jobs. read more

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 1:55 PM UTC

Fewer school jobs, worker shortages restrain U.S. employment in September

The U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in nine months in September amid a drop in hiring at schools and worker shortages, but ebbing COVID-19 cases and the end of generous unemployment benefits could boost employment gains in the months ahead.

Business
Consumer goods companies walk a tightrope as inflation surges
Business
Wall Street set for gains despite September jobs miss
Business
Global corporate tax deal nears as holdouts drop objections
Business
Fewer U.S. workers sidelined by Delta variant in September even as cases peaked, survey shows