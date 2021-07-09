Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. FTC, Justice Dept to review merger guidelines to determine if 'overly permissive'

Lina Khan, then-nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), testifies during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. April 21, 2021. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - The chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan, and the acting head of the U.S. Justice Department Antitrust Division, Richard Powers, said on Friday that they would soon launch a review of merger guidelines to determine if they are "overly permissive."

