U.S. FTC, Justice Dept to review merger guidelines to determine if 'overly permissive'
WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - The chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan, and the acting head of the U.S. Justice Department Antitrust Division, Richard Powers, said on Friday that they would soon launch a review of merger guidelines to determine if they are "overly permissive."
