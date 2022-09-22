U.S. FTC rejects Amazon bid to quash Bezos, Jassy testimony

Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos arrives for his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the UK diplomatic residence in New York City, New York, U.S., September 20, 2021. Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday rejected a bid by Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) to quash demands that both Chief Executive Andy Jassy and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos testify at an investigative hearing.

Last month, Amazon questioned what it called the agency's "burdensome" requests in its investigation of the sign-up and cancellation processes for its Prime program. The FTC said Amazon.com must comply with broad June 30 Civil Investigative Demand no later than Oct. 7.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler

