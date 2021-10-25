U.S. FTC to restrict future deals for firms that pursue 'anticompetitive mergers'

Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it is restoring its practice of routinely restricting future acquisitions for companies that pursue "anticompetitive mergers."

A policy statement put the industry on notice that the agency has restored the practice of prohibiting acquisitive firms from merging again without FTC's prior approval, the FTC said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

