Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said on Monday it will vote July 21 on whether to rescind a 1995 policy statement regarding “prior approval” and “prior notice” remedies in merger cases.

The FTC said in 1995 it would no longer require prior approval of certain future acquisitions in such orders as a routine matter.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

