U.S. goods trade deficit widens sharply in March

A ship stacked with shipping containers is unloaded on a pier at Port Newark, New Jersey, U.S., November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened sharply in March amid a surge in imports, suggesting that trade remained a drag on economic growth in the first quarter.

The goods trade deficit jumped 17.8% to $125.3 billion, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Imports accelerated 11.5%, outpacing a 7.2% increase in exports. Trade has subtracted from gross domestic product growth for six straight quarters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.