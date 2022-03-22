U.S. to grant Britain duty-free steel quota of over 500,000 metric tons annually

The flags of the United States and the United Kingdom stand after bi-lateral photo between U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson was cancelled at the State Department in Washington, U.S. March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S.-UK steel trade agreement expected to be announced later on Tuesday will allow more than 500,000 tonnes of British-made steel annually into the United States duty-free, sources familiar with the deal said.

The deal requires the steel to be "melted and poured" in Britain and will remove Britain's retaliatory tariffs on iconic U.S. products, including Harley-Davidson (HD.N) motorcycles, bourbon whiskey and Levi's blue jeans, the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been made public.

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis

