Skip to main content

Macro Matters

U.S. home price growth slowed in August- S&P Case-Shiller

1 minute read

Residential single family homes construction by KB Home are shown under construction in the community of Valley Center, California, U.S. June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. single-family home prices rose less than expected in August, posting the smallest monthly gain in more than a year, a closely watched survey said on Tuesday.

The S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas rose 1.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis after posting a 1.5% increase in July. It was the smallest monthly gain since July 2020 and was below the consensus estimate in a Reuters poll of economists for a gain of 1.5%.

The data for August "suggest that the growth in housing prices, while still very strong, may be beginning to decelerate," Craig Lazzara, Managing Director and Global Head of Index Investment Strategy at S&P DJI, said in a statement.

Prices in the 20 city index rose 19.7% year over year, down slightly from July's record yearly increase of 20%. The annual gain was also shy of economists' expectations for a 20.0% rise.

Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Macro Matters

Macro Matters · 1:18 PM UTC

U.S. home price growth slowed in August- S&P Case-Shiller

U.S. single-family home prices rose less than expected in August, posting the smallest monthly gain in more than a year, a closely watched survey said on Tuesday.

Macro Matters
UK inflation expectations highest since 2008 before BoE rate decision - Citi/YouGov
Macro Matters
UK annual pay data shows biggest rise since 2008
Macro Matters
UK retail sales pick up, but supply shortages hit new record-CBI
Macro Matters
EXCLUSIVE Germany cuts 2021 GDP growth forecast, lifts 2022 estimate - sources