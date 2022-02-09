U.S. House Democrats moving to ban stock trading in Congress -Punchbowl

A jogger passes through a beam of sunlight in front of the U.S Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democrats are working toward a ban on members Congress and other top congressional staff trading stocks, amending related laws by year's end, the Punchbowl news outlet reported on Wednesday, citing sources involved in the discussions.

House Administration Committee chairwoman Representative Zoe Lofgren is compiling recommendations, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top House Democratic leaders having the final say on how and when to proceed, it reported.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.