U.S. House panel targets Chinese listings on U.S. exchanges

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives panel focused on protecting investors will hold a hearing on Sept. 22 about risks related to Chinese stock market listings on American exchanges.

The Subcommittee on Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship and Capital Markets hearing will take place among growing concerns about recent Chinese government actions that spurred sudden and unexpected swings in share prices of Chinese shares listed on U.S. exchanges.

Earlier this week, for example, China forbade under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week, hitting shares of some Chinese gaming companies traded in the United States.

U.S. lawmakers have also complained about Chinese corporate accounting practices and alleged ties between some Chinese companies and the military.

Reporting by Chris Sanders; editing by Jonathan Oatis

