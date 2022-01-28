U.S. House to take up bill next week on China competition, chips industry

U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer (D-MD) speaks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) signed a continuing resolution to avoid a U.S. government shutdown during a bill enrollment ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will take up next week a massive bill aimed at increasing competitiveness with China and supporting the U.S. chip industry, including $52 billion to subsidize semiconductor manufacturing and research.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Friday that the House would vote on the bill, called the "America Competes" act, saying it would "make further strides in innovation, technology, and advanced manufacturing." The bill also authorizes $45 billion to support supply-chain resilience and manufacturing of critical goods, industrial equipment, and manufacturing technology.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

