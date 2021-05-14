Skip to main content

BusinessU.S. import prices increase solidly in April

Reuters
2 minute read

U.S. import prices increased solidly in April, the latest sign of inflation ramping up as the economy reopens.

Import prices rose 0.7% last month after surging 1.4% in March, the Labor Department said on Friday. The sixth straight monthly gain lifted the year-on-year increase to 10.6%, the largest rise since October 2011. Import prices advanced 7.0% on a year-on-year basis in March.

Part of the jump in the year-on-year prices reflected the dropping of last spring's weak readings from the calculation.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, increasing 0.6%.

The report followed on the heels of data this week showing big gains in producer and consumer prices in April. A boom in demand amid a reopening economy and massive fiscal stimulus is pushing against supply constraints.

Imported fuel prices rose 0.5% last month after accelerating 7.5% in March. Petroleum prices increased 1.2%, while the cost of imported food rose 2.0%. Excluding fuel and food, import prices increased 0.6%. These so-called core import prices shot up 0.8% in March.

The report also showed export prices rose 0.8% in April after increasing 2.4% in March. Export prices soared 14.4% year-on-year, the largest rise since the series started in

September 1983, after increasing 9.5% in March.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 11:28 AM UTCColonial Pipeline ramps up as U.S. seeks to emerge from fuel crunch

Colonial Pipeline ramped up deliveries to fuel-starved markets up and down the East Coast on Friday following a nearly week-long outage caused by hackers, as Washington sought to reassure motorists that supplies would return to normal soon.

BusinessToshiba unit hacked by DarkSide, conglomerate to undergo strategic review
BusinessFutures extend recovery ahead of retail sales data
BusinessU.S. retail sales unchanged in April
BusinessUK targets Gupta's GFG Alliance in fraud probe linked to Greensill