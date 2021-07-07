Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. job openings edge higher in May, hiring slips

A woman holds fliers for a job fair for restaurant and hotel workers, after coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were lifted, in Torrance, near Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings edged higher in May and hiring dipped, a sign that the economy could still be struggling with labor shortages.

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, were up slightly to 9.2 million on the last day of May, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Wednesday.

Hiring also dipped to 5.9 million in May from 6.0 million in the prior month. The government reported last Friday that job growth accelerated in June as U.S. companies hired the most workers in 10 months. read more

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci

