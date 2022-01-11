U.S. labor regulator sets dates for union vote at Amazon warehouse in Alabama

Amazon workers arrive with paperwork to unionize at the NLRB office in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board said on Tuesday that it will send unionization ballots to workers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama on February 4.

Ballots in the election, which is being re-run after the NLRB found Amazon interfered in the vote, will be counted on March 28, according to a notice published by the NLRB.

Reporting by Julia Love

