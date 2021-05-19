Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BusinessU.S., Mexico, Canada held 'robust' trade talks; vow focus on climate, small businesses

Trade ministers from the United States, Canada and Mexico on Tuesday said they held "robust" talks on the new North American trade deal and agreed to focus on fighting climate change and ensuring the voices of underrepresented groups are heard.

The ministers, in a joint statement issued after the first minister-level meeting on the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that went into effect on July 1, 2020, also vowed to crack down on imports of goods made using forced labor.

